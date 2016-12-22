Lee Teague: Don’t single out charter schools

The crux of your Dec. 12 editorial “Look harder at charters” about the situation at Kestrel Heights is that it is unique to charter schools and their oversight. However, the evidence we have now does not back that up.
As was reported, a member of the Charter School Advisory Board – the group that knows the most about this situation – said, “This is not a charter issue, this is not a traditional (schools) issue. This is an issue for all schools ...”
As was also reported, the same thing happened at a traditional school in Charlotte five years ago. Eleven students, including the valedictorian, were given diplomas they had not earned.
We agree a serious inquiry needs to be made to determine how this happened so that it can be prevented in the future. If the leaders of Kestrel had not come forward voluntarily, this might never have been discovered. But to say the inquiry needs to be limited to charter schools is neither fair nor accurate.
Lee Teague
Executive Director, NC Association for Public Charter Schools
Charlotte
