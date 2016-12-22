Helen Wolfson: Group did not ‘bully’ WCPSS

According to the Dec. 19 letter “Atheist group bullied Wake County,” an organization that I belong to has “bullied” Wake County into barring public-school choirs from performing at a nativity event at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Apex. Let’s consider who’s bullying whom.
The website for the event described a three-day “celebration of the birth and ministry of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” A video promoting the event includes a church official saying that it provides a “wonderful opportunity for you to bear testimony of Christ to your friends.”
This event espoused and promoted a particular religious viewpoint. Public schools may not espouse or promote any religious viewpoint.
Imagine the predicament of an elementary school choir member from a non-Christian family or from a family of no religious faith. This child is expected to sing and perform Christian songs in a Christian setting. How many elementary school children have the maturity and self-confidence to remain unaffected when their schools and teachers blatantly endorse a theology that their families do not? How does such a child feel?
Take it from me, I’ve been there. Such a child feels invisible and excluded. This, my friends, is bullying.
Helen Wolfson
Durham
Comments