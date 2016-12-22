Dianna Wynn: No time to discuss bills

Recently the N.C. General Assembly convened an important special session to fund much-needed assistance for North Carolinians still struggling after Hurricane Matthew. Unfortunately, after addressing the needs of hurricane victims, the NCGA convened an additional special session and filed 28 surprise bills addressing a wide range of issues.
We neither endorse nor oppose any particular bill that was introduced; there was insufficient time to study each bill and its potential consequences. Rather, we oppose the introduction of numerous unanticipated, non-emergency bills in a special session.
This process does not allow adequate time for either lawmakers or the public to fully review and comment on proposed legislation. League members spent four days observing Senate and House sessions.
We visited the office of every Wake County senator and representative, had meetings with some, and sent emails to all of them. They are all aware of our position. North Carolinians deserve better than what we witnessed this past week.
Dianna Wynn
Communications Coordinator, League of Women Voters of Wake County
Raleigh
