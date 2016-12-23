George Kelley: FFRF upholds Constitution

Barry Saunders’ Dec. 15 column “Choirs must skip the overly religious” was an interesting collection of humor, hyperbole and inaccuracy.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation position did not attempt “to put the kibosh on an annual holiday event,” only on public school endorsement of a specific Christian religious testimonial event.
While his column correctly referenced Constitutional clarity on separation of religion and state, his opinion piece doesn’t endorse that recognition.
I’m proud of our Constitution and its amendments as well as my endorsement of FFRF. Saunders is, of course, entitled to his opinions; heck, it’s even possible that some people in North Carolina may quibble with the 15th and 24th amendments, but the Constitution must still prevail.
George Kelley
Cary
Comments