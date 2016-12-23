Kevin Beasley: Graham needs Bible lesson

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Franklin Graham: God, not Russians, intervened in election”: I have always had the utmost respect for Billy Graham, but Franklin must have missed some Bible lessons in his youth.
Franklin Graham recently said that God intervened in the presidential election, inferring that God was a Donald Trump supporter. Does Graham really think he knows the will of God and that God would support an individual who willingly and continuously violates God’s laws?
Take a few of the Ten Commandments for example: “Thou shall not steal” (Exodus 20:15) – Trump took millions of dollars away from hundreds of small business people through his various bankruptcies. I don’t think God has a bankruptcy exception. If Trump is truly worth $10.5 billion, why doesn’t he pay back those people like Exodus 22 commands?
“Thou shall not commit adultery” (Exodus 20:14) – Surely no one believes this has not occurred. Trump fathered at least one child out of wedlock.
Graham would serve himself well if he keeps church and state separate and not represent that he knows the will of God. What organization ordained Franklin: Trump University?
Kevin Beasley
Raleigh
