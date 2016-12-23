Carolyn Davis: Election decision was man-made

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Franklin Graham: God, not Russians, intervened in election”: Where does Franklin Graham get the notion it was God who intervened in the presidential election?
God gives all people choices in life – choices to be whatever – the person who respects all people or the person who cannot tolerate differences.
The intervention came in our Electoral College system that allowed someone to be elected who lost by 2.8 million votes. The prayers of those countless Hillary Clinton supporters were not ignored by God. The intervention was man-made.
Just as the prayers of the victims of the hurricane, wild fires and other disasters were not ignored. But, according to Graham, God decides the outcomes of man-made and natural events.
I believe God gives Man the power to choose his own pathways. Otherwise, God is a punitive God rather than a God of love.
Raised Southern Baptist, I was never taught that my prayers were worth more to God than others prayers. If Graham feels that God picks sides, then, we will never be reconciled in America.
American diversity (“red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight”) is a beautiful thing. Too many Americans are blinded by greed and hate. Graham’s unChristian rhetoric isn’t helping.
Carolyn Davis
Raleigh
