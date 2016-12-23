Letters to the Editor

December 23, 2016 5:34 PM

Meredith W. Indermaur: Graham doesn’t speak for God

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Franklin Graham: God, not Russians, intervened in election”: Franklin Graham’s recent proclamation that God intervened in our presidential election resulting in a Donald Trump win flirts with blasphemy and makes a mockery of Christianity.

I’m not sure which is more disturbing – his dismissal of facts regarding Russian interference or his insistence that God did the GOP’s – or any political party’s – bidding.

Maybe the most horrifying truth is that so many people believe him on both counts.

Let it be known that, even though he calls himself a pastor, he does not speak for the God that many Christians like me love, and he never will.

Meredith W. Indermaur

Raleigh

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos