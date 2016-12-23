Meredith W. Indermaur: Graham doesn’t speak for God

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Franklin Graham: God, not Russians, intervened in election”: Franklin Graham’s recent proclamation that God intervened in our presidential election resulting in a Donald Trump win flirts with blasphemy and makes a mockery of Christianity.
I’m not sure which is more disturbing – his dismissal of facts regarding Russian interference or his insistence that God did the GOP’s – or any political party’s – bidding.
Maybe the most horrifying truth is that so many people believe him on both counts.
Let it be known that, even though he calls himself a pastor, he does not speak for the God that many Christians like me love, and he never will.
Meredith W. Indermaur
Raleigh
