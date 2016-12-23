Wayne Peel: God favors Trump, really?

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Franklin Graham: God, not Russians, intervened in election”: Franklin Graham indicated Donald Trump’s election was determined by and favored by God.
Eight and four years ago, Graham did not proclaim Obama’s win as being favored or ordained by God. He may have bemoaned that Satan had gotten control.
Well, I guess it is official! God favors the rich, white guy who sees no need for forgiveness, has multiple marriages and uses his “foundation” to purchase self-portraits.
Wayne Peel
Williamston
