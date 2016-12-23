Julio Vazquez: Franklin Graham certainly not Billy

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Franklin Graham: God, not Russians, intervened in election”: I can’t believe that Franklin Graham has the audacity to state that God intervened in our election.
It is beyond the pale that anyone can state with absolute certainty what God’s will for us is. If anything, God allows us to make our own mistakes and then tries to guide us when we realize that we have strayed from the best path.
I believe that Franklin needs to re-read his father’s writings so he learns what a clergy’s role is in society. Franklin is no Billy.
Julio Vazquez
Raleigh
