Kristine Cole: GOP, McCrory sore losers

The General Assembly spent this past week securing their leadership in the North Carolina Legislature for the foreseeable future. It appears that disenfranchising voters and creating partisan laws are the only way they can hold onto office, and they have had several years to perfect their craft.
Gov Pat McCrory, in the act of being a “sore loser,” signed the partisan bills into law with the purpose of ensuring Governor-elect Roy Cooper enters office with little to no authority. This will be McCrory’s legacy for all history – that of a sore loser whose final acts were petty and self-serving. Shame on him and shame on our General Assembly as nothing they have accomplished recently was for the benefit of the residents of North Carolina – it was purely greed and self-aggrandizement.
Kristine Cole
Raleigh
