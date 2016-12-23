John N. Corbin: McCrory shows lack of character

Regarding the Dec. 17 news article “McCrory starts signing bills to limit Democrats”: It was to be expected that the General Assembly would act like schoolyard children crying that the Democrats hit them first (only 40 years ago) in limiting Gov.-elect Roy Cooper’s power.
But for the governor, who sued the legislature over issues like this, to sign these bills is hypocritical and perhaps vengeful.
In contrast to President Obama’s efforts to facilitate the transition for President-elect Trump, Gov. Pat McCrory throws every obstacle he can in front of Cooper.
Yes, there are differences in the two situations, but sometimes it also comes down to a question of character.
John N. Corbin
Cary
