James J. Hugenschmidt: McCrory lacks honor, dignity

Regarding the Dec. 17 news article “McCrory starts signing bills to limit Democrats”: Gov. Pat McCrory’s legacy is now complete, his character made plain. From his coal ash sellout to his targeting of African-American voters with “surgical precision” to his rejection of Medicare funds for our residents to his infamous politically motivated, destructive and divisive HB2 (and the list does go on), he has now added an act of gross partisanship in stripping powers from the office he will hold no longer (an act he never would have taken had he not lost), having rightly been rejected by the voters of our state.
The veneer has cracked and fallen away. McCrory has servilely done the will of his masters with lip service only for the welfare of the state or its people. McCrory seemingly has no shame, having surrendered both honor and dignity. It’s the folks of North Carolina who feel the embarrassment.
James J. Hugenschmidt
Asheville
