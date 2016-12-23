Paul Keadle: Two wrongs don’t make it right

I am a lifetime straight ballot Republican. For years I have cringed at the partisan politics in the Democratic-controlled state legislature.
I hoped that, once in power, the Republicans would show the world how ladies and gentlemen treat each other with courtesy and fairness. Said another way, I hoped the Republicans would do onto others as they would have others do onto them.
Instead, the Republicans have done onto others as others have done onto them. Do two wrongs make a right?
Paul Keadle
Raleigh
