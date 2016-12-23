Patricia Pilarinos: Cooper should get a legitimate chance to lead

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2 Pause

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

10:55 Breaking down Grayson Allen's suspension from Duke basketball

1:27 Coach K on Grayson Allen's trip: 'Unacceptable'