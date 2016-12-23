Patricia Pilarinos: Cooper should get a legitimate chance to lead

When the majority leadership of the General Assembly behave like thugs, usurping control from the governor-elect and the voters, it is the state of North Carolina that bears the bruises.
Instead of focusing on our economy, on job creation, on improving all resident’s lives, the Republican majority during this session has utilized last-minute tactics with zero transparency or public input to undermine the election result by removing powers from the governor’s office and stacking the judicial deck with party hacks.
With every stroke of their GOP-red pens our voices are marginalized and voters learn what not having hope feels like. Sour grapes legislation should disturb every voter.
We’ve all heard the remarks after the contentious national election, that it is time to move forward and to give our new President-elect a chance at leadership. Shouldn’t the same be true for Roy Cooper? Are our elections that pointless?
Patricia Pilarinos
Raleigh
Comments