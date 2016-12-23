David Weiler: GA’s actions the will of the people

The Dec. 20 letter “A bad precedent for democracy” decrying Roy Cooper’s “loss of power” was way off base. In the first place the legislature is the will of the people, and it has acted.
The real culprit is the courts, which have consistently denied the will of the people by invoking the phony cloak of “unconstitutionality” to subvert so many of the good laws that have been passed such as that which would protect the sanctity of marriage and those designed to insure that only citizens of this state and country vote in elections held in this state.
Second, if the facts are examined, it is apparent that the powers of the Republican governors have in the past been reduced by the Democrats when it suited their purposes. So don’t let the pot call the kettle black.
Third, it is apparent that to get elected Cooper conspired with the Charlotte City Council to precipitate a crisis leading to House Bill 2 and all its ramifications. So Cooper, what goes around comes around.
David Weiler
Raleigh
