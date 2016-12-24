David Warren: Write-in vote ‘an act of vanity’

Regarding Barry Saunders’ Dec. 13 column “That write-in may not be a waste if it sends message”: I realized I was misled by the headline when I read that Barry was actually satirizing the folly of writing in “Jesus” instead of voting for one of the declared candidates who actually might win.
History has repeatedly shown us that every vote matters. Our government deserves our serious attention, not the frivolous self-enjoyment of ineffectual “protest.”
A write-in is an act of vanity, while voting for a real candidate is a civic responsibility. The stakes are too high today to waste a vote.
David Warren
Chapel Hill
