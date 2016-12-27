Ted Buckner: Cyclists also need to use roads

Regarding the Dec. 9 letter “Use bike trails not roads”: The roads are our only option for most destinations, as we have not spent mounds of public tax dollars on an extensive bike path system. And after any extensive rainfall, the greenways are filled with creek runoff and are are impassable for weeks.
House Bill 959 was passed this year that allows drivers to cross the double yellow lines to safely pass mopeds and bicycle. It also requires 4 feet of passing distance between the car and the bike.
As many lanes are already too narrow, drivers need to make sure there is sufficient clearance in the left lane so they do not encounter another vehicle while passing.
Finally, before judging all cyclists as rude, self-absorbed or oblivious, the letter writer might try getting to know a few. If he sees us in the middle of the lane, it is largely for safety or navigation reasons.
Motorists do not see the hazards on the side of the lane that can cause bikes to wipe out in front of passing traffic.
Ted Buckner
Raleigh
Comments