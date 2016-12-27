Joe Burton: GOP won’t help rural America

Regarding the Dec. 19 news article “GOP electors cite rural voice in Electoral College”: The Republican argument that the Electoral College provides rural America a needed voice in presidential politics is an interesting idea.
There is no doubt that economic development in rural America is greatly needed, but there is reason to expect that the Republican Party with Donald Trump as leader will provide solutions to problems rural populations face.
Republican economic policies, namely less taxation, less regulation and trade liberalization, began with the Reagan administration and have been generally followed with each successive government, regardless of who was in the White House.
President Obama’s one step forward was universal health care with the Affordable Care Act. But even that was weakened by Republican prevention of a government insurance option.
Rural America has been in decline throughout with no significant help from Republicans in D.C. or from Republican state governments. A prime example is the failure of the Republican North Carolina legislature and governor to save the hospital in Belhaven and provide much needed medical services for people who live in that and other rural areas in our state.
Joe Burton
Raleigh
