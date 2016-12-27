Russ Dean: GA not happy with BOE

Board of Elections officials, many of them Republican, were recently faced with the choice of respecting the wishes of North Carolina voters or following blind partisan self-interest in the gubernatorial election. In county after county, they decided to honor the very core belief of our democracy – that idea that our votes matter.
The General Assembly majority clearly considered this to have been a terrible mistake.
Regarding the Dec. 15 news article “Lawmakers look to limit Cooper’s power as governor”: In this fourth special session, the same General Assembly that expanded Board of Elections nomination powers under Gov. Pat McCrory, will now roll back those powers for Gov. Roy Cooper.
Whatever the stated justification the legislators cobble together, there is no doubt that they seek to ensure that future Board of Elections never again make the same mistake of accepting the will of the people if they can avoid it.
Russ Dean
Hillsborough
