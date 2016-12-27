Barton Holtz: Being ‘abusive,’ ‘dismissive’ won for Trump

Regarding the Dec. 20 letter “Emails exposed Clinton”: The letter writer pointed out that the Russian’s hacking into the DNC had “absolutely” no influence on voters, rather it was the “duplicitous, bigoted and elitist nature of the Democratic Party” that allowed Donald Trump to win the election.
I would like to hear from the letter writer how those very same words describing, by any measure, Trump’s campaign rhetoric, allowed him to be elected the next president of the United States. Perhaps he can help us understand what persuaded voters to elect someone who was so abusive and dismissive during the campaign.
Barton Holtz
Pittsboro
