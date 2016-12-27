Louise Lockwood-Zorowski: Protesters from North Carolina

I am offended by the notion promulgated by Republican legislators that the people protesting the legislature’s actions were from out-of-state and were paid.
I was among the hundreds of protesters at the legislature recently. All the protesters with whom I spoke were from North Carolina, most from the triangle. To say that the protesters were from out-of-state is dismissive and disrespectful.
I came to express my outrage at the 11th hour, sneaky way Republican legislators passed bills stripping away as much power as possible from Gov.-elect Cooper.
As far as I know, the Democratic legislators and the public thought a special session was called to provide disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Matthew. It turns out that was a small part of the Republicans’ agenda.
Let it be known that not all of their constituents support their bold, power-grabbing actions.
Louise Lockwood-Zorowski
Cary
