Jimmy Chin: U.S. has caused deaths in Syria

Regarding the Dec. 15 editorial, “Aleppo’s torment”: This piece gave the impression that the United States bears little responsibility for the tragedy in Syria. According to the editorial, Americans now can only look on helplessly as pro-Assad forces put a “stranglehold” on rebels and thousands of civilians.
This narrative obscures the U.S. role in Syria. Obama professed support for “moderate rebels” who barely exist – the opposition is in reality dominated by hardline terror organizations. Authorization for this support was also signed off in secret and is funneled by the CIA through Saudi Arabia – a longtime supporter of extremist groups.
This is just one example of America’s far-from-neutral role in Syria.
The editorial board also lamented: “It is painful for a generous and moral nation to watch the slaughter of cornered rebels and innocents alike.” Apparently, it’s painful when slaughter is carried out by enemies, but not when they are carried out by the “generous and moral nation.”
How much pain do we feel for the thousands of deaths we are responsible for in Yemen, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan? If mainstream discourse is any indication, the answer is not much.
Jimmy Chin
Chapel Hill
