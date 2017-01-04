Allen Crocket: Liberal elites need to listen to common folks

These two elitists (“Is Donald Trump a threat to Democracy?” Dec. 25 column) talk about legitimate discourse yet opine to invalidate the votes of over 60 million citizens who don’t view the world from the same high-backed chair of their Harvard ivory tower.
They suddenly warn of the ascent of anti-democratic behavior yet sat silently when Nancy Pelosi demanded “Pass it, then you can read it,” Harry Reid proudly acknowledging the impact of his lie about Mitt Romney’s taxes (“He didn’t win, did he?”) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz working the back alleys to eliminate Bernie Sanders from earning the Democratic platform. What hypocrites.
I’ve worked digging ditches, and I’ve worked in corporate America. I suggest that Messrs. Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, neither of whom have any experience outside of the classroom, actually get out their post-election fetal position and talk to Americans outside of Cambridge every once in a while.
I cling to my Bible and my gun to ensure that they can have a dissenting voice even though they do everything conceivable to silence mine. But call me what I am: an American. And I have a voice, too. Perhaps they and their candidates should try listening to people like me one day.
Allen Crocket
Clayton
