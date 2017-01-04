Karen Wiebe: Standing up to tyranny

Thank you for the words of investigative reporters, academics, activists and leading thinkers written on your opinion and editorial pages so thoughtfully and with detailed reason. Thank you for voicing the thoughts and prayers of so many of us as power descends on a new administration.
These writers speak out for freedom, law, a common cause and the Constitution against an incoming oligarchical administration that threatens the health and safety of this country.
Those of us cheerleading on the sidelines applaud you and them for speaking for us against the tyranny of the small-minded.
Karen Wiebe
Raleigh
