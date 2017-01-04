Marvin Woll: N.C. needs to raise minimum wage

When I read the Dec. 30 news brief item “19 states increase minimum wage” I was both happy and angry.
Happy for all the people in those other states who will have a little more money to live on.
Angry that our state legislature here in North Carolina cannot see fit to raise the minimum wage.
So many people in this state have so little to live on. Our state legislature is supposed to help residents in this state. It appears the only people the legislators are interested in helping are themselves.
There are children in North Carolina going hungry because their parents cannot earn enough to buy them food. Many others are struggling to pay the rent and heating bill. It is time to raise the minimum wage!
Marvin Woll
Raleigh
