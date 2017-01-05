Patrick Conway: GOP lacks ‘empathy’ for poor

Thanks for the Dec. 26 news article “Lawmakers considered but rejected perk for McCrory” on the proposed “free health insurance for life” perk for outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory.
The Republicans show great “empathy” for McCrory in considering these benefits.
State Rep. Leo Daughtry said of McCrory: “He gave it all he could. People ought to help him as much as we could.” What a generous group!
Can this be the same crowd that has repeatedly denied Medicaid expansion to 500,000 of our state’s residents? Haven’t our residents near the poverty line also given all they could?
Patrick Conway
Chapel Hill
