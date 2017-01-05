Neil Dorsey: McCrory could’ve expanded Medicaid

According to your Dec. 26 news article “Lawmakers considered but rejected perk for McCrory,” the perk is free health insurance for our soon-to-be-former governor for the rest of his life. Unbelievable.
This is the same legislature that refused to set up a state insurance exchange so that residents could buy affordable health insurance and the same legislature that has consistently refused to expand Medicaid so that 300,000 of our state’s working poor could have access to health care.
Moreover, they considered providing this perk for the one man in the state who could have possibly made a difference for these uninsured people by standing up to this legislature and filing a Medicaid Reform Waiver that included expansion for the uninsured.
The irony is too great. It is hard to know what the health care landscape will look like as we come into 2017, but it is certain that we will still have a large number of our fellow North Carolinians without access to affordable health insurance.
Since the legislature is so concerned with this issue, perhaps it will finally do something to help those most in need.
Neil Dorsey
Winterville
