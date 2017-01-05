Bill Krupp: Current landscape not pretty

In my twilight years I’m beginning to have thoughts that several months ago would have never entered my mind.
I’m considering buying a handgun. Not for self-protection from the dreaded “black helicopters,” ISIS or criminals but from the newly emboldened alt-right nationalists.
While I love the gentle people and the beauty of this amazing state I’m beginning to hold nostalgic thoughts about my home state of Virginia.
Knowing that I hold no affection for snow and ice, far off Canada holds no charm. The Caribbean has become more interesting as a long-term vacation spot.
Once believing that political parties were based on government’s role and merely approached problem-solving based on heartfelt differences, I no longer respect or hold out hope for these political vehicles as promoting selfless agendas for all residents.
While I appreciate lower taxes, I fear the services I have paid for and continue to do so will be severely curtained in the name of smaller government and business efficiency. I hold not hope that the elites will stop using the tax code, as amended by Congress, to further feather their nests.
Suicidal I’m not, but disgusted with how divided, cynical, hardhearted and intolerant we’ve become.
Bill Krupp
Raleigh
