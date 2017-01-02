Susan Reinhard: Berger the hypocrite

My head was reeling as I read the Dec. 29 news article “N.C. eduction board to sue over power transfer,” which described the Republican-dominated State Board of Eduction’s plans for a lawsuit to overturn the legislature’s heavy-handed new laws controlling their duties and powers.
What is particularly appalling in this article is the quote from Senate leader Phil Berger rationalizing that “this law returns to the Superintendent of Public Instruction – who was just elected by 2.3 million voters to lead our state’s public schools – the basic administrative powers granted by the constitution, etc.”
Really, Phil? Because I’m certain those same voters just elected Roy Cooper, which sent the you and your henchmen into closed-door meetings to pull off the biggest power grab in our history. Hypocrite much?
Susan Reinhard
Raleigh
