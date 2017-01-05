Michael Taylor: Berger’s ironic twist

Regarding the Dec. 29 news article “N.C. eduction board to sue over power transfer”: Somebody really needs to explain the word “irony” to Sen. Phil Berger and the rest of the GOP rulers on Jones Street.
In your article regarding the decision by the N.C. State Board of Education to sue over recently passed laws stripping the board of many of its powers Berger said, “This law returns to the Superintendent of Public Instruction – who was just elected by 2.3 million voters to lead our state’s public schools ...”
Gee, those were my thoughts exactly when Berger and the rest of the Republican rulers did the same thing to Roy Cooper, who was also elected by over 2.3 million voters!
I think the irony of his comment is lost on the Senate Majority Leader, but not on those 2.3 million-plus of us who helped elected Cooper.
Michael Taylor
Emerald Isle
Comments