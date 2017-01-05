Margit Gratzl: Force without harm needed

Regarding the Jan. 5 news article “Incident on video spurs review of Wake’s rules”: What really happened is that a 15-year-old girl got thrown to the ground by a burly cop who outweighs her by probably 100 pounds, resulting in a severe concussion. What happened before is so very irrelevant.
A cop who is not able to break up a fight between some girls without causing serious harm to a 15-year-old is not fit to do his job. The acceleration of violence by people who are here to “serve and protect” is totally unacceptable. .
Margit Gratzl
Durham
