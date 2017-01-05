Assad Meymandi: Resolution will hurt Israel

I have been watching the birth of Israel since the passage of Resolution 181 in November of 1947 and Israel’s development to a mature democracy since that date.
Nearly 70 years have gone by and the hope and aspiration of the world community to have the two neighbors, the Palestinians and Jews, to live in peace, were literally dashed by the Dec 27, 2016 UN Resolution to curtail the autonomy of Israel.
While this is not an endorsement of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, one is compelled to express one’s admiration for Israel, the only country in the Middle East that enjoys a stable, safe and accountable democracy. That is a remarkable achievement.
With the new administration, I hope the trend set by the UN on Dec. 27 resolution will be reversed.
Assad Meymandi
Raleigh
