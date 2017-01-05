James Womack: West Bank prospering under Israeli control

Recently our president betrayed Israel, allowing the United Nations to condemn Israeli settlements in the “West Bank.” History is squarely on Israel’s side of the settlement disagreement.
In the book of Joshua, God promised all of the presently occupied lands to the nation of Israel. In 1948, The United Nations re-established much of those lands post-World War II. The six-day War of 1967 resulted in Israel seizing the West Bank and other areas for security purposes.
In 2014 my wife and I toured settlements in the West Bank while visiting Israel. The Palestinians we spoke with preferred Israeli control over those areas because it provided the only peace and prosperity their families had ever known. Jews, Muslims and Christians are living harmoniously in these areas. Violence is much less common there than in most U.S. cities.
Given that God gave the West Bank to Israel, that Israel must control those lands for its own security and that the West Bank is generally prospering under Israeli control, I see no reason for the U.S. to support changing the status quo.
Pursuing a two-state solution is impractical. Perhaps President-elect Trump will visit Israel and make such a declaration.
James Womack
Sanford
