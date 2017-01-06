Robert Huddleston: Domestic tranquility lost

Regarding the Jan. 2 column “2017’s priority: Protecting democracy”: E.J. Dionne Jr. is correct in noting the importance in preventing a rollback of democratic values and a weakening of the institutions of self rule. But he failed to consider that our cherished individual freedoms aren’t simply being taken away but given away.
Why? Because governments at all levels have failed to “insure domestic tranquility,” a provision in the Constitution well ahead of declaring our individual liberties.
Is it not reasonable for people to relinquish those guaranteed rights as a price to be paid for safe streets, safe schools and safe air travel? We not only will, but have.
Robert Huddleston
Chapel Mill
