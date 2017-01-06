Michael Eisenberg: Let’s see ACA alternative

Regarding the Jan. 5 column “Health-care debate just got another dose of nonsense”: Obamacare has worked. By no means is it perfect but it can be improved with cooperation and be very beneficial for the people.
I know the Republicans can repeal it as we have learned by what our lawmakers in North Carolina have accomplished.
However, before they repeal it, members of Congress owe it to the people to show us a definitive outline as to what they will replace it with. If they can’t or won’t, it’s up to us to demand they do.
Michael Eisenberg
Raleigh
