Molly Rivera: McCrory no moderate on abortion issues

Regarding the Dec. 25 column “7 things McCrory has done for N.C.”: Rob Christensen characterized Gov. Pat McCrory as a “moderating influence” on abortion issues. But McCrory broke his 2012 campaign promise to not sign any new restrictions on abortion, and instead signed several extreme measures into law.
Thanks to McCrory’s “moderating influence,” North Carolina now has the longest waiting period in the country, forcing women who have decided to have an abortion to wait an arbitrary 72 hours to have the procedure. This law forces a woman to endure an unnecessary and potentially harmful delay before receiving the care that she and her doctor have decided is right for her.
Also thanks to McCrory’s “moderating influence,” we now have a law requiring that doctors provide copies of ultrasound pictures to the Department of Health and Human Services, creating a stockpile of intimate medical records in a government agency.
McCrory was many things when it came to abortion issues, but moderate was not one of them.
Molly Rivera
Raleigh
Comments