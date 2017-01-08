Letters to the Editor

January 8, 2017 5:21 PM

Debbie Harmon: SRO used excessive force

Regarding the Jan. 5 news article “Incident on video spurs review of Wake’s rules”: I know I do not have all the facts and details, but what happened to the student at Rolesville High School is unacceptable! The SRO is a large man and she is a young girl. The amount of force was way out of line.

I volunteered daily in elementary, middle and high schools in my son’s schools in Raleigh. Often I saw resource officers kicked, hit and even spat on. I myself was called names, shown hand jesters and called names when trying to discipline.

Unless she had a weapon, the officer should be on permanent desk duty and the county should pay the student’s doctor bills.

Debbie Harmon

Raleigh

