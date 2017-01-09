J.D. Howard: Russia balanced biased free press

Regarding the Jan. 9 editorial “Trump’s test on WikiLeaks”: President Obama wouldn’t say radical Islam, and Donald Trump won’t say Russia hacked.
The editorial missed the fact that some Americans feel intelligence agencies have been politicized (see FBI, James Comey). To that end, they discredit themselves.
They need to go back to working in the shadows where they are most effective and stay away from a free press which has lost the trust of over half of America.
As harsh as this sounds, the feeling is Russia provided a counterbalance to a free press that refused to provide both sides of the story during election season.
J.D. Howard
Raleigh
