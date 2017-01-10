David Pesapane: Believing the ‘nonsense’

Regarding the Jan. 6 letters “Obama trying to sabotage Trump” and “Cooper’s power grab”: President Obama does not have to sabotage Donald Trump because he is quite capable of doing it himself. Just review his actions and tweets so far and wonder what will happen when he takes office and actually has to make decisions of substance.
As far as Gov. Roy Cooper’s power grab, it was a Republican legislature, before the ink was even dry on the election results, that passed an enormous amount of legislation designed to grab much of the power of the governor away from Cooper, not the other way around.
I am dumbfounded as to how people can actually believe this nonsense.
David Pesapane
Durham
Comments