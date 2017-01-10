David B. Scott: ACA, all of us imperfect

Obamacare is not perfect. Neither are my wife and children. Neither is my dog or house. Neither is my church or local school. Include the government, the U.N., and NATO. Don’t forget our two political parties and our capitalistic economic system. Add Social Security, Medicare and the U.S. Constitution. The military is far from perfect. Believe it or not, even I am not perfect!
Should our country get rid of all these imperfect things in our society and start over from scratch? Or should we as residents get off our overly critical and apathetic butts and go about improving them?
David B. Scott
Lake Waccamaw
