Tim Gee: GOP won’t take honorable course with health care

Regarding the Jan. 11 letter “GOP needs to give up its health care”: This letter hit the nail squarely on the head. If the Republicans were honorable and empathetic people, those legislators, so inspired to jerk the health care carpet from under the most disadvantaged of us, would surrender their own policies protecting themselves and their families until a “better” system were in place.
It’s times like this that I regret having avoided the social media scene. How about someone starting a #EATCAKEWITHTHEM movement? How about an editorial?
Tim Gee
Cary
