Stephen R. Kandall: Despite Trump, press needs to remain free

Regarding the Jan. 12 news article “Trump concedes Russia interfered in election”: One of the scariest (there were many) aspects of the Donald Trump “news conference” was his bullying and intimidation of members of the press corps who did not agree with his views, thus “fake news.”
Thomas Jefferson, when asked to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without government,” said that he would “prefer the latter.”
I hope that our press remains free and unfettered in providing the reading public with objective facts to challenge our president-elect’s tweets and disturbing view of our country and the world.
Stephen R. Kandall
Raleigh
