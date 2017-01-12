Mirinda Kossoff: A GOP ‘power grab’

I wonder what universe the writer of the Jan. 6 letter “Cooper’s power grab” has been living in. Has he mistaken Gov. Roy Cooper for the Republican legislators who met in secret to strip Cooper’s powers even before he was sworn in? Has he mistaken North Carolina for 19th century France with an unelected emperor?
Is he ignorant of the study by the Electoral Integrity Project that finds North Carolina no longer a functioning democracy, thanks to Republican gerrymandering, voter suppression, and yes, the eighth-hour Republican “power grab”? Thanks to democracy-challenged Republican legislators, our state now ranks with Cuba, Sierra Leone and Indonesia in electoral integrity.
And the writer talks about Cooper’s power grab? Has he no shame?
Mirinda Kossoff
Pittsboro
Comments