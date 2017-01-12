Kim Moore: Fishel’s forecast alerted residents

Regarding the Jan. 9 news article “Fishel, weather service explain forecast misses”: Are there really that many people up in arms about Greg Fishel’s “missed forecast”?
He, along with our other local meteorologists and our weather apps, predicted a wintry event. We all knew snow and/or ice was coming in some combination. We knew about when it was to arrive, and we knew enough days in advance to gas up our cars, get to the grocery store, bring in some firewood, buy some sleds and boots and be at home when it started.
We knew it would be enough to tell our kids to bring home their books and projects so they can be productive and study for exams during these snow days.
Is it really that big of a miss just because we had more ice but less snow that expected? I guess I don’t see the big deal here. Perhaps we should also expect our meteorologists to be able to forecast our lotto numbers.
Kim Moore
Raleigh
