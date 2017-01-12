Jennifer Weiss: Foster kids face challenges

Regarding the Jan. 11 news article “ ‘Crisis’ for N.C. as number of children in foster care rises”: Thank you for your article highlighting the epic increase in the number of young people in foster care. The new law extending foster care from age 18 to 21 is a welcome improvement. However, these young people, who belong to all of us, face many challenges when they age out of foster care.
They are more likely to be unemployed, more likely to be homeless, more likely to have unplanned pregnancies and more likely to be incarcerated than young people who were not in the foster care system. In Wake County, 40 young people age out of foster care each year.
At The Hope Center at Pullen, we collaborate with public and private partners, donors and volunteers to help them gain financial literacy and life skills, continue their education, find internships and jobs, locate housing and get treatment for their physical and mental health needs. We are working to provide a system of support to help them make a successful transition to adulthood.
Jennifer Weiss
Executive Director, The Hope Center at Pullen
Raleigh
