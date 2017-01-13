Jack van Dijk: Christians are supposed to care for sick

Regarding the Jan. 8 news article “Andy Griffith’s hometown hopes Trump will make America great again”: I learned that at the last election, 71 percent (based on exit polls) of the evangelicals voted for Donald Trump.
Now Trump will repeal the ACA, thus destroying a decent, not perfect, health care plan.
If those evangelicals are also Christians, maybe they can explain how they can take away a health care option from people.
Maybe the motto should be “Make America Sick Again.” In any case, this fellow, Jesus, may have something to say about it.
Jack van Dijk
Cary
