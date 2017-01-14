Mark Sage: Don’t forget GOP transgressions

Regarding the Jan. 11 news article “2017 N.C. legislative election put on hold”: There will eventually be another election for our state legislators, depending on when the courts decide it can be done fairly.
We must not forget who changed the boundaries to favor the Republicans. We must not forget who voted to do a last-minute change to our longstanding laws in order to gut our new governor’s effectiveness to do his job efficiently. This effects every one of our residents and the future of our state.
As we have learned from the recent general election, not voting should not be an option. Many of our legislators need to be sent back to non-government occupations. They are not properly serving the residents who put them there.
Don’t forget what they have done.
Mark Sage
Garner
