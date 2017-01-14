Gloria Boone: Power to drag us down

Many of us are still trying to understand how the majority of Republicans, especially evangelical Christians, could support someone as flawed as Donald Trump to be president. The Fox News machine, fake news stories on social media and in right wing radio, the unprecedented interference by FBI director James Comey and meddling by Vladimir Putin all played a role.
However most Republican politicians and religious leaders and nearly all of the intellectual conservatives spent the primary season vilifying him. Now they are falling into line and groveling for his attention and compromising their positions to avoid his Twitter tantrums and tirades.
As president he will bring enormous political power to any agenda that he favors, but he is notoriously erratic. He has the potential to do enormous harm and has already done real damage tarnishing our international reputation.
Now we are hearing that Russian operatives allegedly have compromising personal and financial information on Trump, which at least explains his love affair with Putin. All of this and he hasn’t even been inaugurated.
I am reminded of the line from a poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson “and the grossness of his nature will have weight to drag thee down.” God help us all.
Gloria Boone
Fuquay-Varina
Comments