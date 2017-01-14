Letters to the Editor

January 14, 2017 6:50 PM

Wayne Dockery: The Joker won’t make it great again

Regarding the Jan. 8 news article “Andy Griffith’s hometown hopes Trump will make America great again”: I can partially understand why people who sense cultural dislocation might, out of desperation, choose a candidate who promises a reversion to a perceived better time.

While Mount Airy is a real town with all-too-real problems, its adoption of the Mayberry mantle invites comparison to another fictional town facing difficult times.

Gotham City, rife with crime, bad governance, pollution and a poor mental health system is ripe for change. But would its urban “Aunt Bea” vote for the Joker to “Make Gotham Great Again”?

Wayne Dockery

Clayton

