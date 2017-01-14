Deirdre Mack: Back to a time of fear

As a young girl I hid under a desk to practice nuclear tests, as a young woman I was aghast watching President Kennedy lay down the line to Russia.
I have applauded nuclear deterrence and calm heads who realize the risk and destruction of nuclear war. I never voted for a Republican, finding them hypocritical in their beliefs and policies with no heart just the bottom dollar. Now we have a president who tweets threats to Russia and China before he is even inaugurated.
With the Republicans and Paul Ryan’s agenda in control, I worry about my Social Security privatized, my Medicare vouchered and an entire plethora of cabinet nominees whose views seem to be diametrically opposed to the position they have been nominated for. No longer are the norms in place, the crassness and hatred is no longer afraid to raise its ugly head.
Although I never voted for a Bush or a Reagan, I at least respected their moral core and followed policy, disagreeing where I could. Donald Trump has no core, no interests, no curiosity, no knowledge of history, and he now has vast power.
I am back to being that little girl under the desk.
Deirdre Mack
Durham
